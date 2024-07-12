Altair releases design and simulation platform Altair HyperWorks 2024

Altair is set to release their new design and simulation platform HyperWorks 2024, which the company says will deliver advancements in artificial intelligence-powered engineering and business.

The platform will look to introduce AI to every step of the product life cycle, and with support for python and C++, it integrates with more that 250 CAD systems, solvers, and file formats, the company reported in a press release.

HyperWorks 2024 enhances processes from design to in-service operations, and gives users access to other Altair tools including HyperMesh, SimLab, physicsAI, and Inspire which can be utilized at different stages of the design process.

James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer of Altair, said in a media statement the platform would offer users a unified experience across any geometry, physics, and complexity and at every state of the product development lifecycle.

“With AI-embedded workflows, game-changing photorealistic graphics, and a unified back-end data system, Altair HyperWorks is the foundation upon which many of the world’s most innovative digital engineering practices are being built,” he said.