Altair to acquire Metrics Design Automation

Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Metrics Design Automation Inc., a Canadian firm with a game changing simulation as a service (SaaS) business model for semiconductor electronic functional simulation and design verification. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions.

The Metrics digital simulator, DSim, when combined with Altair’s Silicon Debug Tools, will deliver a world-class, advanced simulation environment with superior simulation and debug capabilities in the EDA and semiconductor space. The cloud-based business model has the potential to transform the semiconductor space by making high caliber EDA design tools much more affordable and accessible for companies looking to aggressively scale out simulations to accelerate design cycles.

Today, integrated circuit (IC) design verification has high licensing costs and may require hundreds and sometimes thousands of seats to run a single chip simulation. Additionally, these tools run on desktop machines and are not typically cloud-native or cloud-enabled. The Altair and Metrics solution delivers the flexibility to run as a desktop app, on your own servers, or in the cloud and can run very large regressions with the customer paying only for what they use. It supports System Verilog and VHDL RTL for digital circuits targeting application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). Because of this, simulations can be run concurrently and at scale, removing massive amounts of time and costs from the traditional design cycle.

“By combining our best-in-class software with Metrics’ cloud-based simulation as a service, we are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our EDA and semiconductor customers,” said Altair founder & CEO James Scapa. “Altair is unique in our ability to merge simulation with industry-leading workload and workflow optimization technology, serving as a true partner for companies embracing innovative tools and resource delivery models in this highly specialized and high-stakes industry. Customers now have a choice in design verification.”