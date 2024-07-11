SEMI Americas hosting new annual event SEMIEXPO In The Heartland

The event will be focused on smart manufacturing and smart mobility.

SEMI is hosting its inaugural Midwestern U.S. event SEMIEXPO In The Heartland in Indianapolis from April 1 to 2, 2025.

The new annual event will feature discussions on the deployment of smart manufacturing tools, technologies, and methods supporting the creation of semiconductors, as well as gather stakeholders in the semiconductor, sensor, and mobility ecosystems to address technical issues and supply chain dynamics, the association announced in a press release.

“With growing activity for both automotive electronics and smart manufacturing in the Midwestern region, SEMIEXPO In The Heartland will provide a key opportunity for collaboration,” said Joe Stockunas, president of SEMI Americas, in a media statement.

“These are important end markets that are advancing the semiconductor industry on the path to $1 trillion in annual revenue, and we’re excited to kick off our inaugural event in Indianapolis.”

SEMI said in their release the association selected Indianapolis as the event location due to its strong local communities for both automotive electronics and smart manufacturing, in addition to its proximity to Purdue University and its robust pipeline of semiconductor engineering talent.