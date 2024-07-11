MIPI SDCA specification aims to optimize audio device integration into open host platforms

The MIPI Alliance is releasing the MIPI SoundWire Device Class for Audio (MIPI SDCA) v1.0, a new specification enabling standardized mechanisms to interact with host-controllable audio devices, such as microphones and amplifiers, through a MIPI SoundWire interface.

The specification leverages the MIPI Discovery and Configuration specifications for SoundWire, optimizing the integration of audio devices into host platforms through a simplified audio software architecture and driver requirements, the organization reported in a press release.

Utilizing MIPI SDCA within both host and peripheral audio devices enables the development and use of system firmware and generic device class drivers, rendering software reusable across multiple audio devices from multiple vendors, MIPI said in a statement.

“SDCA defines a standard SoundWire device class, enabling system designers to develop generic class drivers for audio devices conforming to that class. This significantly simplifies and streamlines platform development,” said Sanjiv Desai, chair of the MIPI Alliance.

“By standardizing essential audio device features, control and discovery mechanisms, enabling native OS support and eliminating the need for bespoke drivers and software, SDCA allows audio components from different vendors to be cost-effectively integrated to differentiate host-platform capabilities for varied use cases and customer desires.”

Development of SDCA included participants from all aspects of the audio ecosystem, including OS vendors, system-on-chip (SoC) vendors, hardware and software intellectual property (IP) suppliers, and hardware vendors.

MIPI Software Working Group members participating in the specification’s development include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; Analog Devices, Inc.; Cirrus Logic; Dell Technologies; Everest Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; onsemi; Qualcomm Incorporated; Realtek Semiconductor Corp.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; and others.