Altair named Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem Partner

Samsung says their EDA Alliance offers a range of RTL-GDS conversation-design-methodology documents and scripts to increase customer's design precision when using the Samsung Foundry's processes.

Altair has been selected as an electronic design automation (EDA) partner for the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE).

The collaboration aims to combine Altair’s comprehensive EDA technology with Samsung Foundry’s manufacturing capabilities to establish a more innovative an effective semiconductor design and production process.

Altair was selected as a SAFE EDA partner for its ability to provide solutions needed for semiconductor design and verification, including silicon debugging tools, the company said in a media statement.

These solutions include their visualization platform FlowTracer, which is used for digital circuit design flow to facilitate problem identification and resolution for library and process design kit users.