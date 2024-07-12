Federal government invests $473,600 in DigiHub Shawinigan

DigiHub Shawinigan (La Station du numérique) embodies the future of the technological ecosystem by offering an environment where creativity, expertise and cutting–edge technologies converge.

The federal government is providing $473,600 in financial support to DigiHub Shawinigan in Quebec, enabling the organization to acquire significant computational power and strengthen its technological convergence hub.

The goal of the investment, made through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), is to propel businesses and innovation forward in artificial intelligence, blockchains, metaverses, and quantum computing, the government reported in a press release.

“With this investment, DigiHub will be able to develop its technological convergence hub aimed at strengthening its capacity to innovate and guide innovative businesses using new technologies,” said François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry in a press release.

The CED’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their business and enhance their competitiveness.

“CED’s investment is propelling DigiHub towards the cutting edge of technology, enabling us to create a rapid calculation hub combining high performance with AI and quantum technology,” said Philippe Nadeau, executive director of DigiHub Shawinigan.

“Equipped with a state-of-the-art GPU and reinforced expertise, we are ready to revolutionize digital innovation.”