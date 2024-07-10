Global semiconductor equipment sales forecast to reach record $109 billion in 2024

The report comes from industry association SEMI, who connect 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

Global sales of total semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are forecast to set a new industry record, reaching $109 billion in 2024.

The growth, amounting to a 3.4 per cent year-on-year increase, was reported by SEMI in its Mid-Year Total Semiconductor Equipment Forecast – OEM Perspective at SEMICON West 2024.

The growth is expected to continue through to 2024, with sales forecast to set a new high of $128 billion, driven by both front- and back-end segments, the association reported in a media statement.

The wafer fab equipment segment, which includes wager processing, fab facilities and mask/reticle equipment, is projected to increase to $98 billion this year from $96 billion in 2023, driven by equipment spending in China and investments in DRAM and HBM to support AI computing.

Advertisement

Back-end equipment sales are expected to recover in the second half of 2024 after 2 years of challenging conductions, with the sales of semiconductor test equipment projected to rise 7.4 per cent to $6.7 billion and packaging and equipment sales seeing a projected increase of 10 per cent to $4.4 billion.

China, Taiwan and Kora are expected to remain the top three destinations for equipment spending through 2025.