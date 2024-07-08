Electronic Products & Technology

Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 19.3 per cent Year-to-Year in May

By EP&T Magazine   

Semiconductors Engineering semiconductors

Sales increased by 4.1 per cent compared to April 2024

Global semiconductor industry sales hit $49.1 billion during the month of May, an increase of 19.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

The announcement from the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents 99 per cent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms, was based on data compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics Organization.

Year-to-year sales were up in the Americas by 43.6 per cent, China by 24.2 per cent, and in the Asia Pacific and all other contributors by 13.8 per cent.

There was a 5.8 per cent decrease in year-to-year sales in Japan and a 9.6 per cent decrease in Europe.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Global semiconductor sales improve 14.9% year-to-year
Global semiconductor sales increase
Global semiconductor sales increase
Global semi industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales