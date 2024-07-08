EV charging stations integrating AI announced by Emobi and Autocrypt

Emobi has over 8,000 connected charging ports in Canada and over 120,000 across North America.

Emobi and Autocrypt have released the first U.S.-based Plug & Charge ecosystem, incorporating electric vehicle (EV) charging with artificial intelligence (AI).

The announcement comes after the organizations partnered in June 2023 to develop a secure communication framework for EVs and charging stations based on ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20 standards.

The collaboration has focused on building a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) utilizing fine-tuned AI and machine learning models to address errors and data inconsistencies prevalent in traditional Plug & Charge systems.

The Plug & Charge ecosystem enables EV drivers to start charging at any station simply by plugging in their vehicle. Through asymmetric encryption technology, the chargers automatically identify the EV and securely process the payment of the EV charging session.

This will be the first Plug & Charge ecosystem headquartered in the United States, ensuring data security and compliance with the US government, the companies announced in a press release.

Additionally, it features an intelligent error-handling system that addresses edge cases in ISO 15118 standards.

“The focus is to enable EV automakers, charger operators, and e-mobility service providers to continue building their products without being hindered by edge cases and constantly evolving standards,” said Lin Sun Fa, chief executive officer of Emobi, in a press release.

“We are leveraging AI and Autocrypt’s PKI technology within the existing ISO 15118 standards, ensuring ease of implementation while improving charging infrastructure quality and security.”