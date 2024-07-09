QROMIS awarded 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a San Antonio, Texas based consulting firm who assists its clients in identifying disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action.

California-based fabless technology company QROMIS has been selected for the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award, presented by Frost & Sullivan.

The award, presented to companies who demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development, was given to QROMIS for their work in addressing critical cost and reliability challenges for gallium nitride (GaN) devices.

This is achieved through their patented QST substrate innovation, which embeds high thermal conductivity and high mechanical strength core material which has very closely matched coefficient of thermal expansion to those of GaN/AIGan epitaxial layers over a wide temperature range, Frost & Sullivan said in their press release.

This enables wafer breakage/stress-free, scalable, low cost and high performance GaN power device manufacturing on 200 mm and 300 mm mainstream CMOS production platforms.

“Frost & Sullivan commends QROMIS for its innovative QST, which effectively addresses scalability, cost and reliability challenges in the GaN semiconductors market,” said Prabhu Karunakaran, industry principle for the semiconductors program at Frost & Sullivan, in a media statement.

“QST will play a crucial role in expediting the commercialization of highly reliable GaN devices while showcasing versatility in applications and demonstrating scalability for future advancements,” he said.

Commercial 200 mm QST substrates and GaN-on-QST epitaxy wafers are currently available from QROMIS, with sampling of 300 mm QST starting in 2024 Q4.