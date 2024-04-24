Ynvisible delivers large-format signs to Italian market leader

Ynvisible Interactive Inc., Vancouver-based provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, achieved a significant milestone by completing the mass production and delivery of 25,000 large-format digital signs for Fortech S.r.l., Italy’s leading provider of bespoke solutions for the fuel retail sector. Ynvisible and Fortech have now strengthened their partnership to engage in additional business throughout 2024 and beyond.

In developing PriceLink to present daily average fuel prices at gas stations, Fortech sought an innovative display solution that was battery-operated for wireless convenience, lightweight for ease of installation, and durable enough to withstand outdoor conditions. PriceLink needed to ensure clear visibility even in direct sunlight. However, Fortech found that existing technologies didn’t meet their comprehensive requirements.

“We explored electrophoretic e-paper, which was prohibitively expensive, reflective LCDs failed in sunlight legibility and were too bulky, while LED solutions consumed too much power,” said Roberto Dellavalle, Fortech business development manager.

Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays met all of Fortech’s requirements, significantly contributing to the product’s success. The ultra-low power consumption ensures extended operation, even on small batteries. The slim profile facilitates a lightweight and highly portable product.

“The PriceLink product is an excellent demonstration of Ynvisible’s offering for digital signs, especially battery-powered use cases. We made a custom signage solution based on Fortech’s requirements in only a few months, from drawing to roll-to-roll mass production and delivery,” added Dirk Becker, Ynvisible sales manager Europe.