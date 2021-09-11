CMC appoints new executive

CMC Microsystems recently announced the appointment of David Lynch to the position of vice-president, technology.

One of Lynch’s key responsibilities will be to lead CMC’s Technology Group, supporting team leaders to seize opportunities in the group’s core technologies:

Microelectronics,

Photonics,

Quantum Computing,

Embedded Systems,

Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS), Nanofabrication and Integration technologies.

Lynch has more than 40 years of experience in the high-tech industry, including over 25 years of executive management, 15 years as an officer in a public company, and five years in and launching start-ups. He is expected to play a vital role at CMC in our technology development, and in strengthening management, and governance excellence. Lynch also has extensive experience in strategic planning and will play an important role in developing CMC’s overall strategic direction, and technology roadmap.

Brings wealth of tech management experience

Involved with CMC for more than 30 years throughout his career as a Board member, Chair of the Strategic Technology Council, Lynch has also served as a judge for events such as our annual TEXPO.

“Joining CMC feels very much like coming home” says Lynch. “CMC is so strong in so many areas of innovation and I am delighted and humbled to join such a talented team that is adding real value to the Canadian technology ecosystem.”

CMC Microsystems works with researchers and industry across Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN). The group provides access to world-class platforms for Computer Aided Design (CAD), prototyping and manufacturing services (FAB), training and support (LAB) for researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry.