CMC Microsystems appoints new slate of directors

CMC Microsystems, Kingston ON, a Canadian technology organization that helps to enable researchers and industry innovate in microsystems and nanotechnologies, has announced the appointment of five new members to its board of directors.

The new Board members bring a wealth of experience from Canadian industry, academia and research. The appointments take place immediately.

Joining the CMC Board are:

Dr. Vincent Aimez, Vice President Partnerships and Knowledge Transfer, Université de Sherbrooke. A Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Professor Aimez holds degrees in electrical engineering and applied physics.

Dr. Alain Chandonnet, President and CEO, INO, the largest centre of expertise in optics and photonics in Canada, it creates and develops customized solutions to meet the needs of companies. Dr. Chandonnet combines over 30 years of experience in high tech, technological entrepreneurship and business administration.

Dr. Charles Despins, Professor of Electrical Engineering, and Vice-president, Research and Partnerships, École de technologie supérieure, Université de Québec. Dr. Despins brings three decades of experience in both academia and industry, including non-profit organization management and governance.

Mr. Ian Roane, experienced electronics industry executive, having worked in various roles most recently as President and CEO of Micralyne Inc. (now Teledyne Micralyne), a MEMS fabrication company specializing in the design and manufacturing of custom MEMS devices.

Mr. Xerxes Wania, CEO, Wania Startup Advisors. Mr. Wania is a 30-year veteran of sales and licensing in the semiconductor intellectual property industry, mergers and acquisitions, marketing of mixed-signal/memory semiconductor IP, and raising venture capital.

Mr. Simon Wingar, Director Research and Development, National Research Council Canada – Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre (NRC-CPFC). CPFC provides a one-stop- shop for world-class engineering and manufacturing services, commercial-grade prototyping and pilot-run production facilities.

“We are all excited to be playing a role in a revitalized CMC,” says CMC chairman of the board Gordon Mein, Ciena Corp. “CMC is uniquely positioned to support Canadian technology researchers and in so doing keep Canada at the forefront of innovation.”

The following CMC Directors will continue serving on the Board.

Shawn Blakney, senior director of global technology and innovation, Celestica

Dr. Paul Chow, Professor, Dusan and Anne Miklas Chair in Engineering Design, University of Toronto

Gord Harling, president and CEO, CMC Microsystems

Dr. Mary Ann Maher, president and CEO, SoftMEMS

Gordon Mein, senior director, GP&S- Packet Optical – PMO & Strategic

Partnerships; Chair of the Board, CMC Microsystems

Stéphane Tremblay, site business development manager, IBM Canada

CMC Microsystems works with researchers and industry across Canada’s National Design Network providing access to world-class tools, technologies, expertise and industrial capabilities for designing, prototyping and manufacturing innovations in microsystems and nanotechnologies. CMC Microsystems reduces barriers to technology adoption by creating and sharing platform technologies.

