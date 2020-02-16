Sequans and Avnet execute global disty deal

Sequans Communications S.A, a leading global technology solutions provider, announced a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon. Monarch Go enables new IoT devices to launch on Verizon with no additional testing required, significantly reducing time to market.

The objective of the Sequans and Avnet agreement is to serve target markets by leveraging the industry-leading wireless components of Sequans and the extensive engineering expertise and distribution power of Avnet. In addition to Monarch Go, Avnet will resell and promote Sequans’ other IoT module solutions, including solutions for IoT/ M2M, broadband/CBRS, and all of their associated evaluation and development kits.

“Avnet is a leader in marketing and selling IoT solutions, continually expanding its suite of IoT components for developers, focused on accelerating the growth of the ecosystem,” said Nick Taluja, VP of sales, Sequans. “Extending the reach of our chips and modules via Avnet’s extensive worldwide marketing channels will ensure that our IoT modules and solutions get to customers who need them as quickly as possible.”