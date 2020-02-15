PEI-Genesis, TE Connectivity expand partnership

PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, has expanded its partnership with TE Connectivity (TE) to include Industrial products. The move deepens this product segment to the disty’s existing breadth of inventory, which includes the TE aerospace defense & marine portfolio – including lines such as Polamco, Deutsch and Raychem.

“This expanded relationship extends the company’s already broad offering of connector solutions specific to the Industrial business unit,” says Steven Fisher, CEO and president of PEI-Genesis. “PEI will now be able to enhance our quick-turn, off-the shelf capabilities in the industrial segment, clearly a differentiator.”

PEI-Genesis will stock a wide range of TE Connectivity’s industrial connector solutions; innovative, reliable, and proven products and technologies to service the demanding, high-growing industrial space.

“PEI-Genesis’ Industrial focus gives TE Connectivity new opportunities to grow our product offerings into market segments where they already have a strong presence,” adds Melissa Kladder, director of industrial sales- Americas of TE Connectivity.