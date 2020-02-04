DuPont Interconnect Solutions expands sales efforts into Canada

DuPont Interconnect Solutions has expanded Insulectro’s role in North America by adding Canada to its sales territory for DuPont Pyralux flexible circuit materials. Effective since January, Canadian customers are now able to purchase Pyralux and Interra through Insulectro, a specialty distributor of materials used in the manufacture of complex, multilayer circuit boards and printed electronics.

Insulectro also plans to expand its warehouse location in Canada to better serve its customers there.

“Insulectro is an important partner for DuPont and we are pleased to expand their role in North America,” said Andy Kannurpatti, west business leader, DuPont Interconnect Solutions. “We believe this expansion will best serve these customers while also demonstrating our continued commitment to the circuits industry in this region.”

Warehousing will expedite regional product shipments.

Pyralux flexible circuit materials are part of a comprehensive, industry-leading portfolio of materials and systems designed to meet popular and next gen design challenges. Insulectro’s support and warehousing will expedite regional product shipments.

“Our two companies have enjoyed a strong relationship for over a decade and this announced expansion allows us to further solidify our commitment to distribute best-in-class pcb materials in Canada,” adds Insulectro president & CEO Patrick Redfern.

The Pyralux portfolio includes a diverse collection of core dielectric materials and customized dimensional constructions that enable the designer and manufacturer of complex circuits to deliver high-performance solutions.