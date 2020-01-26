DuPont Interconnect Solutions expands into Canada

DuPont Interconnect Solutions, global leader in technology-based material, is expanding Insulectro’s role in North America by adding Canada to its sales territory for DuPont Pyralux flexible circuit materials. Effective January 17, 2020, customers in Canada will be able to purchase Pyralux and Interra through Insulectro.

Insulectro will expand their warehouse location in Canada to best serve new customers for Pyralux.

“Insulectro is an important partner for DuPont and we are pleased to expand their role in North America,” says Andy Kannurpatti, west business leader, DuPont Interconnect Solutions. “We believe this expansion will best serve these customers while also demonstrating our continued commitment to the circuits industry in this region.”

Pyralux flexible circuit materials are part of a comprehensive, industry-leading portfolio of materials and systems designed to meet today’s and the next generation’s design challenges. Insulectro’s support and warehousing will expedite regional product shipments.

Distribute best-in-class pcb materials in Canada

“Today is a strategic day for both Insulectro and DuPont,” commented Insulectro President & CEO Patrick Redfern. “Our two companies have enjoyed a strong relationship for over a decade and this announced expansion allows us to further solidify our commitment to distribute best-in-class pcb materials in Canada.”

The Pyralux portfolio includes a diverse collection of core dielectric materials and customized dimensional constructions that enable the designer and manufacturer of complex circuits to deliver high-performance solutions. Pyralux copperclad laminates, bondplys, coverlays and adhesive systems offer excellent functional performance and high reliability that allow for the fabrication of thin, solderable, high-density electrical interconnects for single and double-sided, multilayer flex and rigid/flex applications. DuPont’s Interra embedded planar capacitor laminate is used to make thinner, more efficient power and ground planes within a multilayer printed wiring board.