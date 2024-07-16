VueReal scales MicroSolid Printing production capabilities

VueReal's MicroSolid Printing platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro semiconductor devices, offering increased reliability and scalability.

Waterloo-based MicroSolid Printing company VueReal is doubling the size of their manufacturing space.

The company announced in a press release the introduction of a production line capable of producing displays for customers while serving as a blueprint to be adopted in their partner’s facilities.

Two-thirds of their manufacturing space is dedicated to a new production line facilitating a continued scale-up their current operations, both for established display manufacturers and smaller, custom-focused companies.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the consumer market and the growth of our team and facilities,” said Dr. Reza Chaji, founder and CEO of VueReal. “Doubling our manufacturing capabilities, forging additional partnerships, and significantly expanding our executive team all reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence, positioning us better to serve our customers and partners across multiple sectors.”

The company is additionally building partnerships with industry leaders such as Toray International while their executive team in an effort to meet increasing demand and foster innovation, they reported in a media statement.

VueReal is aiming to capitalize on their success in the automotive industry, where they delivery microLED display and lighting solutions, with an expansion into the consumer market, targeting wearable devices, TVs, IT applications, and augmented reality products.