SEMICON West highlights developing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing supply chain

The event has been running for over 50 years, with the first instance occurring in 1971.

SEMICON West 2024 wrapped on July 11after the three-day conference focused on, among other things, the build-out of the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.

Presentations addressed plans for the more than $300 billion in capital expenditures for the domestic semiconductor industry announced since the enactment of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act.

A highlight of the event was the CEO Summit, convening executives and government officials for presentations on key global semiconductor industry opportunities and challenges in areas including workforce development, sustainability, supply chain management, and growth.

Spearers at the summit included Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris, Keyvan Esfarjani, executive vice president, chief global operations officer, and general manager of manufacturing, supple chain and operations for Intel Corporation, and Scott Jensen, director of workforce strategy for CHIPS, U.S. Department of Commerce.

The conference also highlighted the use of AI in the semiconductor industry, strategies for workforce development, environment, health, safety and sustainability, and cybersecurity resilience.

SEMICON West 2025 is scheduled from October 7 to 9, 2025, in Phoenix, Ariz.