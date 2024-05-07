Power Integrations to acquire assets of Odyssey Semiconductor

Power Integrations, provider of high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, developer of vertical gallium-nitride (GaN) transistor technology. The transaction is expected to close in July 2024, after which all key Odyssey employees are expected to join Power Integrations’ technology organization.

The acquisition supports the company’s ongoing development roadmap for its proprietary PowiGaN technology, which is featured in many of the company’s product families including InnoSwitch ICs, HiperPFS-5 power-factor-correction ICs and the recently launched InnoMux-2 family of single-stage, multiple-output ICs.

The firm introduced 900- and 1250-volt versions of PowiGaN technology and products in 2023.

“We are executing on an ambitious roadmap that includes driving toward cost parity with silicon MOSFETs and expanding the voltage and power capabilities of PowiGaN,” said Dr. Radu Barsan, VP of technology at Power Integrations. “Our goal is to commercialize a cost-effective high-current and high-voltage GaN technology to support higher-power applications currently served by silicon carbide (SiC), at a much lower cost and higher performance enabled by the fundamental material advantages of GaN over SiC. The experience of the Odyssey team in high-current vertical GaN will augment and accelerate these efforts, and we are delighted to add them to our team.”