EMA Design Automation expands North American operations

EMA Design Automation, Rochester NY, a full-service provider and innovator of electronic design automation (EDA) solutions, announced it is expanding operations in North America through the addition of the Trilogic EDA engineering sales and support team. This announcement marks EMA’s continued growth and commitment to bring leading-edge technology and first-class support to the EDA market.

“We continue to see strong demand from customers looking to accelerate their digital transformation, as engineering teams adapt to increasing competition and shrinking time to market windows,” says Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA Design Automation. “As we grow, EMA is committed to maintaining the highest level of customer-centric services for our clients. With this mindset and mission, we will continue to positively influence the EDA market.”

Share a similar company culture, vision

In 2020, EMA has seen a tremendous amount of growth, largely due to the increased customer need for automation and ability to deliver first-pass success through digital prototyping. This growth is projected to continue throughout 2021 and beyond. To meet demand, EMA is adding a team of experienced EDA sales and support personnel from Trilogic EDA, whose 30 years of knowledge will be invaluable. In support of this expansion, EMA will also be opening a new regional office in Andover, MA, enabling further personalized support in the region and leveraging the Trilogic EDA team’s exemplary reputation to foster relationships with both new and existing customers.

“Trilogic and EMA share a similar company culture, vision, and more than 30-year history of success in the EDA market. EMA’s EDA products will seamlessly fit in with existing Trilogic customers,” adds Brad Paul, founder and CEO of Trilogic. “Trilogic brings additional technical expertise, an understanding of evolving business needs, and formidable customer relationships. We are delighted to be joining EMA.”