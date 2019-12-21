Bittele Electronics achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Bittele Electronics, Markham ON-based provider of prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board (pcb) assembly, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Toronto-area facility.

“We are very pleased to achieve this,” says Bittele CEO Ben Yang. “It’s a significant accomplishment that demonstrates we are committed to quality and managing our business with the attitude of continuous improvement.”

Reviewed Bittele’s quality management system

Bittele worked with SGS, which thoroughly audited and reviewed Bittele’s quality management system to verify compliance with the ISO 9001:2015 standard. This quality audit included a comprehensive process review, as well as writing quality procedures and taking steps to improve the quality system.

Bittele’s quality management team set goals and delineated corrective and preventative plans. All employees were instructed on the new or improved processes. Key employees were designated to examine and improve quality procedures. In addition, a comprehensive auditing process was completed in order to realize the certification.

“This certification is the embodiment of our core values and reminds us of the importance of the strategic, winning partnerships we have with our customers and vendors,” Yang adds. “This certification supports our belief in continually improving our processes. I would like to thank all of our employees who worked with our Quality Department to achieve this monumental goal,” stated Yang.