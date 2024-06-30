Canada’s AI cluster drives $96M in investment support

SCALE AI, Canada’s AI Global Innovation Cluster, recently announced a major financing round with $96 million in total investments to support 22 artificial intelligence (AI) projects in key sectors such as life sciences, retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and agriculture. Each initiative aims to enhance efficiency, safety and operational excellence thanks to AI-powered services and solutions, further advancing applied AI expertise in the country.

The projects selected by the SCALE AI team have been chosen for their potential to deliver concrete economic and human benefits and intellectual property advancements for the players involved and for the Canadian AI ecosystem. From improving supply chain logistics to advancing healthcare outcomes, the technological advances resulting from these projects are set to redefine industry standards and create tangible benefits for businesses and consumers alike.

“The Scale AI team has diligently crafted a suite of promising use cases within our AI ecosystem, fortifying our prowess and propelling Canada to the forefront of the global AI arena,” said Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI. “Our initiatives not only showcase our innovative spirit but also signal a future rich with potential, as we continue to unlock groundbreaking opportunities in artificial intelligence.”

22 new projects representing investments of $96 million

NavTrax: AI-enabled forklift automation and collision avoidance

Advertisement

Partners: ​Foxfire Labs, Johnston Heavy Machinery, Qaskail Systems, Liftow, Royal Canadian Steel, The Design Quantum

See more

AI Enabled Control Tower for End-To-End Supply Chain Visibility and Support

Partners: ​Cavendish Farms, Deloitte, Nuvoola AI

See more

Optimized de-icing operations

Partners: ​Aeromag 2000, Vooban, Air Canada

See more

Pricing and room assignment optimization – cruise and hospitality industries

Partners: ​Plusgrade, IVADO Labs, MSC Cruises, InnVest Hotels

See more

Leveraging AI for Patient Segmentation and Medication Adherence Forecasting

Partners: ​Bayshore HealthCare, Deloitte, Manifold Data Mining, Architech Solutions Consulting Services

See more

Smart Replenishment and Smart Capacity

Partners: ​LFL Group, InDro Robotics, Lemay.AI

See more

Bottleneck recognition analytics for manufacturing

Partners: ​Pacefactory, Woodbridge, Magna International, FunnelCloud, DSS + Dupont Sustainable Solutions

See more

NutriVision

Partners: ​Foxfire Labs, Magellan Systems, 503 Farming, Alokozay Distribution, Al-Nasr Groceries

See more

ADM AI Ramp Fluidity

Partners: ​Aéroports de Montréal, IVADO Labs, Groupe Infynia

See more

Usage cycle prediction and anomaly detection for electric vehicle fleets

Partners: ​Cleo, Location Brossard, IVADO Labs

See more

Advanced Planogram Optimization Functionalities

Partners: ​Canadian Tire, IVADO Labs, Cantactix Solutions

See more

Platform for the North American Supply Chain Business Health and Risk Management

Partners: ​FreshBooks, Bullet Security, Digital Design, IXICA Communications, Sitter Select, MiSCAN Lab (McMaster University)

See more

Routific II AI-powered Route Optimization

Partners: ​Routific Solutions, Fresh Prep, Lemay.ai, Leis de Buds, Greenhouse Juice Company

See more

Improving last mile delivery with AI-generated indoor maps

Partners: ​Mappedin, Shippie, Rogers, Communitech, UniUni

See more

Project Janus

Partners: ​NOLK, MOOV AI, Spaceful

See more

WorkSafe AI

Partners: ​OVA, ArcelorMittal Produits longs Canada, Centre for Development and Research in Digital Intelligence (CDRIN)

See more

AI-Driven Supply Chain

Partners: ​Logistik Unicorp, Inmind technologies, SimWell, Laboratoire en Intelligence des Données (LID-polymtl), Mondou, POLR

See more

AI-Automated Inspection and Predictive Maintenance of Wireline Cables

Partners: Tier 1 Energy, Zetane Systems, DeltaTee Enterprises

See more

SOLARIS

Partners: ​Enovum Data Centers, FirstBlock, Mind in a Box, Société en commandite Lebourgneuf, Énergir

See more

AI-enabled Raw Material Characterization for the Drug Manufacturing Supply Chain

Partners: Katalyze AI, Sanofi Canada

See more

Predicting patient risk of hospitalization and re-optimizing Home Care delivery

Partners: AlayaCare, CIUSSS NIM, Bien Chez Soi, Polytechnique Montréal

See more

Accelerating Canadian Customs Brokerage with Intelligent Document Processing

Partners: Mely.ai Solutions, W2C, Mantoria

See more

Hélène Desmarais, co-chair of the board of directors, SCALE AI, adds: “The projects supported by SCALE AI are not just about technological advancement; they’re a catalyst for job creation and economic growth, opening up new opportunities for skilled employment in the Canadian AI sector. We are proud to be the best ally for accelerating the adoption of AI by both large and small Canadian companies, and we envision a future where artificial intelligence not only drives economic growth but also fosters an inclusive and innovative society.”