Canada’s AI cluster drives $96M in investment support
SCALE AI announces a major financing round supporting 22 AI projects
SCALE AI, Canada’s AI Global Innovation Cluster, recently announced a major financing round with $96 million in total investments to support 22 artificial intelligence (AI) projects in key sectors such as life sciences, retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and agriculture. Each initiative aims to enhance efficiency, safety and operational excellence thanks to AI-powered services and solutions, further advancing applied AI expertise in the country.
The projects selected by the SCALE AI team have been chosen for their potential to deliver concrete economic and human benefits and intellectual property advancements for the players involved and for the Canadian AI ecosystem. From improving supply chain logistics to advancing healthcare outcomes, the technological advances resulting from these projects are set to redefine industry standards and create tangible benefits for businesses and consumers alike.
“The Scale AI team has diligently crafted a suite of promising use cases within our AI ecosystem, fortifying our prowess and propelling Canada to the forefront of the global AI arena,” said Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI. “Our initiatives not only showcase our innovative spirit but also signal a future rich with potential, as we continue to unlock groundbreaking opportunities in artificial intelligence.”
22 new projects representing investments of $96 million
NavTrax: AI-enabled forklift automation and collision avoidance
Partners: Foxfire Labs, Johnston Heavy Machinery, Qaskail Systems, Liftow, Royal Canadian Steel, The Design Quantum
AI Enabled Control Tower for End-To-End Supply Chain Visibility and Support
Partners: Cavendish Farms, Deloitte, Nuvoola AI
Optimized de-icing operations
Partners: Aeromag 2000, Vooban, Air Canada
Pricing and room assignment optimization – cruise and hospitality industries
Partners: Plusgrade, IVADO Labs, MSC Cruises, InnVest Hotels
Leveraging AI for Patient Segmentation and Medication Adherence Forecasting
Partners: Bayshore HealthCare, Deloitte, Manifold Data Mining, Architech Solutions Consulting Services
Smart Replenishment and Smart Capacity
Partners: LFL Group, InDro Robotics, Lemay.AI
Bottleneck recognition analytics for manufacturing
Partners: Pacefactory, Woodbridge, Magna International, FunnelCloud, DSS + Dupont Sustainable Solutions
NutriVision
Partners: Foxfire Labs, Magellan Systems, 503 Farming, Alokozay Distribution, Al-Nasr Groceries
ADM AI Ramp Fluidity
Partners: Aéroports de Montréal, IVADO Labs, Groupe Infynia
Usage cycle prediction and anomaly detection for electric vehicle fleets
Partners: Cleo, Location Brossard, IVADO Labs
Advanced Planogram Optimization Functionalities
Partners: Canadian Tire, IVADO Labs, Cantactix Solutions
Platform for the North American Supply Chain Business Health and Risk Management
Partners: FreshBooks, Bullet Security, Digital Design, IXICA Communications, Sitter Select, MiSCAN Lab (McMaster University)
Routific II AI-powered Route Optimization
Partners: Routific Solutions, Fresh Prep, Lemay.ai, Leis de Buds, Greenhouse Juice Company
Improving last mile delivery with AI-generated indoor maps
Partners: Mappedin, Shippie, Rogers, Communitech, UniUni
Project Janus
Partners: NOLK, MOOV AI, Spaceful
WorkSafe AI
Partners: OVA, ArcelorMittal Produits longs Canada, Centre for Development and Research in Digital Intelligence (CDRIN)
AI-Driven Supply Chain
Partners: Logistik Unicorp, Inmind technologies, SimWell, Laboratoire en Intelligence des Données (LID-polymtl), Mondou, POLR
AI-Automated Inspection and Predictive Maintenance of Wireline Cables
Partners: Tier 1 Energy, Zetane Systems, DeltaTee Enterprises
SOLARIS
Partners: Enovum Data Centers, FirstBlock, Mind in a Box, Société en commandite Lebourgneuf, Énergir
AI-enabled Raw Material Characterization for the Drug Manufacturing Supply Chain
Partners: Katalyze AI, Sanofi Canada
Predicting patient risk of hospitalization and re-optimizing Home Care delivery
Partners: AlayaCare, CIUSSS NIM, Bien Chez Soi, Polytechnique Montréal
Accelerating Canadian Customs Brokerage with Intelligent Document Processing
Partners: Mely.ai Solutions, W2C, Mantoria
Hélène Desmarais, co-chair of the board of directors, SCALE AI, adds: “The projects supported by SCALE AI are not just about technological advancement; they’re a catalyst for job creation and economic growth, opening up new opportunities for skilled employment in the Canadian AI sector. We are proud to be the best ally for accelerating the adoption of AI by both large and small Canadian companies, and we envision a future where artificial intelligence not only drives economic growth but also fosters an inclusive and innovative society.”
