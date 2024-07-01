Security products deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2023

Worldwide revenue for security products totaled $106.8 billion in 2023, an increase of 15.6% compared to 2022, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC). Revenue growth was also strong across the board with all six product categories registering double-digit year-over-year growth.

“Security is a board level conversation; cyber risk is business risk. Thus, security spending remains strong and carries with it a certain level of immunity from the negative effects of economic uncertainty. In fact, the emergence of GenAI and other AI technologies are contributing to increased budgets for security offerings in 2024,” said Frank Dickson, group vice president, Security & Trust at IDC. “GenAI brings pressure to increase cybersecurity budgets on two fronts: to secure an organization’s development and use of GenAI applications and to use GenAI assistants to uplevel security analysts, in both efficacy and efficiency.”

The largest technology category in 2023 was Network Security with worldwide revenues totaling $27.4 billion. Nearly three quarters of this revenue came from four secondary markets: Firewall/Unified Threat Management (UTM); Secure Web Gateway; Web Application and API Protection; and Virtual Private Network (VPN)/Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). The Network Security category includes five other secondary markets: Segmentation; Infrastructure Protection; Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS); Cloud Access Security Broker; and Network Sandboxing.