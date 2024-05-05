SemiQ commences known-good-die program for SiC portfolio

SemiQ, developer of superior silicon carbide (SiC) solutions for high-performance and high-voltage applications, has begun a known-good-die (KGD) screening program that delivers high-quality, electrically sorted and optically inspected advanced SiC MOSFET technology ready for back-end processing and direct die attachment.

Known-good-die from SemiQ ensures consistent electrical parameters, enabling customers to rely on repeatable performance for high end-of-line yield when building equipment such as high-voltage supplies, traction inverters, and power conditioning systems. Uniform die parameters also simplify the connection of multiple devices in high-power modules.

“SiC is a powerful technology aiding the global drive for sustainability and our known-good-die SiC MOSFETs from SemiQ provide important performance advantages, such as near-constant junction capacitance, low insertion loss, and high isolation needed for high-frequency applications,” says Michael Tsang, VP, Product Engineering and Operations at SemiQ. “Thanks to this program, customers can receive quality-assured dies that will streamline and improve productivity and deliver predictable and repeatable performance in high-efficiency applications.”

The KGD program is active now and applies to the complete portfolio of SemiQ’s QSiC™ 1200V SiC MOSFETs, ranging from 20mΩ to 80mΩ. This portfolio supports robust and efficient electrification across automotive, eMobility, renewable energy, industrial power, and other applications.

KGD devices are supplied post-singulation on a choice of carrier media including blue tape, pre-cured UV tape, and tape and reel to ease integration with customers’ processes.