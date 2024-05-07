Apple updates iPad Pro with advanced display, M4 chip and Pencil Pro

Apple has unveiled its updated iPad Pro in a thin and light design, taking portability and performance to the next level. Available in silver and space black finishes, the tablet device is available in two sizes: an expansive 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model. Both sizes feature the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology – made possible with the new M4 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, which delivers improvement in performance and capabilities. M4 enables the precision, colour and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display.

With a new, next-generation GPU that builds upon the architecture debuted on M3, and the most powerful Neural Engine yet, the new iPad Pro is a powerful device for artificial intelligence. The versatility and advanced capabilities of iPad Pro are also enhanced with all-new accessories.

“With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there’s no device like the new iPad Pro,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

The iPad Pro debuts the Ultra Retina XDR advanced display, which features state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology that uses two OLED panels and combines the light from both to provide phenomenal full-screen brightness. The iPad Pro supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. Tandem OLED technology enables sub-millisecond control over the color and luminance of each pixel, taking XDR precision further than ever.

Specular highlights in photos and video appear even brighter, and there’s more detail in shadows and low light than ever before on iPad — all while delivering even more responsiveness to content in motion. For pro users working in colour-managed workflows or challenging lighting conditions, a new nano-texture glass option comes to iPad Pro. Nano-texture glass is precisely etched at a nanometer scale, maintaining image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare.