Magna inks strategic partnership with Sanctuary AI

Magna International Inc. has signed a strategic partnership with Sanctuary AI for the development of general-purpose AI robots for use in the company’s manufacturing operations. Financial terms of the agreement, which includes a strategic equity investment by Magna, were not immediately available.

Founded in 2018, Vancouver-based Sanctuary AI has developed a number of technologies including dexterous humanlike hands and an AI control system. Magna has been an investor in Sanctuary AI since 2021.

The Ontario-based auto parts company aims to use Sanctuary AI’s technology across multiple applications within its business. Todd Deaville, vice-president of advanced manufacturing innovation at Magna, says that by integrating general purpose AI robots into its factories for specific tasks, the company will be able to improve its operations.