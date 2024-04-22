Comrod acquires Triad RF Systems

Comrod Communication, a leading international manufacturer of antennas, control systems, masts and power supplies for the defense and commercial markets, has acquired a majority share of Triad RF Systems Inc., manufacturers of RF/Microwave amplifiers and integrated radio solutions for long-range RF communication in the MilAero sector.

In addition to strengthening Comrod’s RF capability and capacity, the combined companies will be able to cooperate on next-generation radio range extension solutions. Triad’s constant push to extend the limits of data and distance, combined with its RF support and applications engineering, will enhance Comrod’s development and technical capabilities around the world.

“After 75 years of continued business, we’re excited to add the complimentary product range and the technical capabilities of Triad to the Comrod group. This acquisition will allow us to continue our longevity and become a premier communications system provider”, said Ole Gunnar Fjelde, CEO at Comrod. Triad will maintain its branding and will serve the market as Triad RF, A Comrod Company.