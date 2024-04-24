AVL establishes new entity in Ontario

AVL, a global mobility technology firm specializing in simulation and testing for the automotive, rail, marine and energy sectors, has established a new entity to serve Canada’s emerging battery technology and vehicle electrification sectors.

AVL TSI Canada Inc. will operate a new branch office in Mississauga ON. This development signifies a meaningful move in further establishing Canada as an epicenter for battery technology and electric vehicle (EV) research and development.

AVL will provide state-of-the-art testing equipment and software to large OEMs, universities, and research facilities in Canada to advance battery technology and EV manufacturing. The portfolio includes systems that provide customers with advanced capabilities for testing all aspects of vehicle electrification, including batteries, inverters, traction motors, and e-axles.

“AVL’s investment in the Canadian market helps move the industry towards its goal of creating smart, clean, and affordable transportation. These dedicated resources allow us to provide superior service and support as well as enhance responsiveness to suppliers, startups, and OEMs alike,” said Corey Miller, business director of AVL TSI Canada.