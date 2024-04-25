A call to action on transforming urban transportation

Leaders across the transportation industry have come together to launch a transformative initiative addressing critical urban challenges like safety, congestion and sustainability. This coalition aims to revolutionize city living through strategic collaboration and innovation.

Key Commitments Include:

Enhancing Road Safety: Developing collaborations to reduce accidents and improve quality of life.

Reducing Congestion: Improving traffic flow to lessen environmental impacts and boost economic vitality.

Fortifying Security: Integrating robust security measures to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Advancing Interoperability: Leading the charge to refine digital interoperability standards, ensuring seamless integration across technologies.

This initiative invites all industry stakeholders to join in this ambitious endeavor. The goal of the group is to shape a future where collective effort leads to sustainable, efficient urban mobility. For more information, visit UnityforMobility.org