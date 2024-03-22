SEMI applauds CHIPS Act incentives for Intel

Industry association SEMI has applauded the United States Department of Commerce’s announcement of a Preliminary Memorandum of Terms for an award under the CHIPS and Science Act to support four new Intel Corporation semiconductor manufacturing sites in the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon.

“We commend the U.S. Department of Commerce on the announcement of this newest step to bolster the resiliency of the domestic semiconductor supply chain,” said Joe Stockunas, president of SEMI Americas. “With artificial intelligence applications and digitalization trends anticipated to spur far-reaching demand for chips across end markets, government investments in semiconductor manufacturing such as this U.S. CHIPS Act grant for Intel are of crucial importance to economies worldwide. SEMI market research points to the Americas region significantly narrowing the gap with the top fab equipment spending regions in Asia over the next few years, and this along with expansions in other regions will help diversify and fortify global supply chains.”

The recently released SEMI report projects the Americas region to double 300mm fab equipment investments from US$12 billion in 2024 to US$24.7 billion in 2027, moving it significantly closer to the top three spending regions, which are projected to spend between US$30 billion to US$26.3 billion in 2027.