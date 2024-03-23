NVIDIA launches next-gen AI supercomputer

TC—NVIDIA today announced its next-generation AI supercomputer — the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD powered by NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips — for processing trillion-parameter models with constant uptime for superscale generative AI training and inference workloads.

Featuring a new, highly efficient, liquid-cooled rack-scale architecture, the new DGX SuperPOD is built with NVIDIA DGX GB200 systems and provides 11.5 exaflops of AI supercomputing at FP4 precision and 240 terabytes of fast memory — scaling to more with additional racks.

Each DGX GB200 system features 36 NVIDIA GB200 Superchips — which include 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs and 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs — connected as one supercomputer via fifth-generation NVIDIA NVLink. GB200 Superchips deliver up to a 30x performance increase compared to the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU for large language model inference workloads.

“NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputers are the factories of the AI industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The new DGX SuperPOD combines the latest advancements in NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and software to enable every company, industry and country to refine and generate their own AI.”

The Grace Blackwell-powered DGX SuperPOD features eight or more DGX GB200 systems and can scale to tens of thousands of GB200 Superchips connected via NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand. For a massive shared memory space to power next-generation AI models, customers can deploy a configuration that connects the 576 Blackwell GPUs in eight DGX GB200 systems connected via NVLink.