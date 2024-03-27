Ideal Power reaches global disty deal with Richardson

Ideal Power Inc., developer of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, has reached an agreement with Richardson Electronics Ltd. for the global distribution of Ideal Power’s products including the discrete B-TRAN device and SymCool power module.

“We are excited to announce Richardson as the first distributor for our products. They have strong technical sales capability, expertise in demand creation and securing sales for new technologies, robust customer support, and global reach. Our products are a perfect fit for Richardson’s existing customer base needing medium and high voltage power semiconductors,” said Ideal Power president & CEO Dan Brdar.

“Ideal Power’s products are an innovative and complementary addition to this portfolio, providing low loss and inherently bidirectional power semiconductors to customers globally for use in a wide variety of industrial applications,” said Greg Peloquin, executive vice-president and general manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.