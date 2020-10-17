Toradex licenses Geppetto prototyping toolbox from Altium

Toradex, a leading embedded computing solution provider, has licensed the Geppetto modular, cloud-based design tool from Altium. Toradex users can now go straight from creating a Toradex design, to manufacturing a working printed circuit board (pcb) in just one session using the Toradex website.

With Geppetto, Altium has simplified electronic engineering and removed the barrier of entry for a new breed of product inventors. Engineers and designers of all levels now have easy access to modular prototyping and rapid production, propelling electronics design for the emerging AI and IoT markets.

Web-based ‘drag and drop designer

“The partnership with Altium allows everybody to create customized boards using a web-based ‘drag and drop designer’, no schematic and layout experience required,” says Toradex CMO Daniel Lang. Currently supported are the Verdin and Colibri SoMs featuring the latest NXP i.MX 6, i.MX 7 and i.MX 8M Mini Applications Processors. The collaboration also extends into the software. Torizon, the open source easy-to-use Linux platform, can be configured to support the custom boards built with Geppetto.

“We look forward to enabling even more modules such as the Verdin i.MX 8M Plus featuring an integrated neural network accelerator for Machine Learning applications.”