Evidence Partners selected for Lazaridis scale-up program

Evidence Partners Inc., Ottawa-based provider of AI-enabled literature review automation software, DistillerSR, announced that it has been selected by the Lazaridis Institute to be part of the sixth cohort of the Lazaridis ScaleUp Program. The prestigious program helps Canada’s highest potential companies accelerate their growth and enhance their ability to compete internationally through mentorship, intensive workshops, and access to a global network of experts. Evidence Partners was one of 13 firms selected for the program.

“We are honoured to be selected into this highly respected program and to be recognized as one of the 13 most promising scaleup companies in Canada,” says Peter O’Blenis, CEO, Evidence Partners. “The timing of our selection is ideal. We are growing quickly, expanding market share globally, and investing aggressively in our product, AI-technologies and, of course, our Ottawa-based team. This program will help to both focus and accelerate these efforts.”

Medical and scientific researchers

Systematic literature reviews are the cornerstone of evidence-based research. Medical and scientific researchers use systematic literature reviews to collect secondary data, critically appraise research studies, and synthesize findings qualitatively or quantitatively. The challenge with systematic reviews is that they are difficult to do, take a long time and are error prone.

DistillerSR is used by pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, as well as universities, governments, and NGOs. The cloud-based platform brings together AI and intelligent workflows that automate the management of researchers’ systematic collection of secondary data to produce transparent, audit ready and compliant literature reviews faster and more cost effectively. As a result, DistillerSR enables researchers to inform time-sensitive critical health policies, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions.