element14 launches IoT design challenge

element14, an Avnet community, is teaming up with Cypress Semiconductor and Amazon Web Services to help build a better future with IoT. The “Connected Cloud” design challenge aims to foster the community’s creativity by applying innovative IoT solutions to anything in their world that needs improving, from monitoring traffic conditions, to creating information hubs for their communities, or monitoring flood waters. The latest design challenge from element14 encourages its members to learn new IoT development skills, elevate their designs, and think outside the box to solve everyday problems.

“Learning and advancing skills in IoT is one of the most frequent requests we get from our global community members,” says Dianne Kibbey, global head of community and social media for the element14 Community. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cypress Semiconductor and Amazon Web Services to offer our community members the opportunity to expand their IoT design knowledge using some of the best IoT tools available, all while working on a specific challenge in their world.”

The sky is the limit for what participants can design in this challenge. Sample applications could include:

Product Monitoring System

Hospital Information Displays

Building-Wide Reminder Systems

Electric Vehicle Charge Monitoring

Meeting Room Monitoring System

Interactive Help Systems

Crowd Counters

Although the “Connected Cloud” Design Challenge is open to everyone, element14 Community members can apply to receive one of 20 free PSoC 6 Kits. Challengers can choose a Cypress PSoC 6 WiFi-BT Pioneer Kit (CY8CKIT-062-WIFI-BT) or PSoC 6 WiFi-BT Prototyping Kit (CY8CPROTO-062-4343W) to build their projects. The Pioneer Kit enables designers to evaluate and develop their applications using the PSoC 6 MCU, Cypress’ ultra-low-power PSoC specifically for IoT products and wearables that offers higher flexibility, in-field design tuning, and faster time-to-market. Amazon Web Services will also be providing $25 Cloud Credit per sponsored challenger for their AWS IoT Platform.

All participants are required to post at least 10 blogs about their design process and interface with Amazon Web Services incorporating photos, videos and code samples. Those who complete 10 blog posts and submit a featured project that meets the requirements will receive a Multicomp Pro Multimeter Set. One first prize winner will receive a Desktop 3D Printer and the new, unannounced PSoC6 Kit. One runner up will receive a HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality System and the new, unannounced, PSoc6 Kit.

Applications for the free Cypress Kit open on January 27 and close on February 24. The design challenge deadline is May 11. Winners will be announced in June 2020.