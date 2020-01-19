Avnet launches IoT partner program

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet has launched a new Partner Program designed to provide developers with a place to build complete IoT solutions, enabling them to scale their business in a quick and cost-effective manner.

Using Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, powered by Microsoft’s Azure IoT Suite, developers can seamlessly connect devices that address both the software and hardware needs of IoT solutions. This spring, Avnet’s offering will expand to include a comprehensive Marketplace, which will allow any developer to write IoT applications to our platform and offer them for sale to a much broader audience. The combination of Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, Partner Program and Marketplace will simplify the complexities of IoT and enable businesses to more rapidly deploy secure and complete solutions.

“IoT is complex, with unique hardware, software and security requirements at every stage of the development cycle,” says Pete Bartolotta, president of business transformation for Avnet. “With our Partner Program and the upcoming Marketplace, we are putting proven IoT solutions in the hands of partners and systems integrators so they can scale their own businesses and accelerate the adoption of IoT.”

New solutions seamlessly connect devices

Avnet’s newly expanded suite of IoT solutions is powered by Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, which allows critical IoT devices, assets and systems to be connected securely—without compromising speed and simplicity—by leveraging pre-built and proven Smart Applications that are equipped with a suite of AI services for specific industry verticals.

Partner Program speeds solution development

Avnet’s new Partner Program enables system integrators (SIs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build new solutions and service models for their practice on Avnet’s IoTConnect platform. It also allows them to enhance these solutions using Avnet’s Smart Applications and access devices certified for use on the IoTConnect platform. Partners can leverage proven applications in combination with Avnet’s extensive ecosystem of experts to accelerate and scale their IoT solution development. Partners using the platform can rely on Avnet’s automated management of recurring solution billing and take advantage of easier proof-of-concept deployment via the platform’s “Play Zone” feature, which enables members to test new technology solutions in a safe environment.