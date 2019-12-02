Gowanda acquires RCD Components

Gowanda Components Group announced its acquisition of RCD Components, Manchester NH, manufacturer of passive components – including resistors, capacitors, coils and delay lines – for the commercial, military and aerospace industries. This is the ninth acquisition for GCG within the last seven years.

“This acquisition expands the breadth of Gowanda’s passive component offerings to the electronic design community and enhances our passive technology capabilities,” says Don McElheny, CEO of GCG. “As a result of our combined strengths we look forward to developing unique solutions to address board level design challenges of the global electronics industry.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but GCG has stated that RCD will maintain its operations in Manchester as well as their support facilities in the Caribbean and Asia. In addition to RCD’s facilities, GCG has seven other manufacturing and design facilities located within the United States.