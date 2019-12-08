CAP-XX acquires Murata’s supercapacitor production lines

CAP-XX, a leader in supercapacitors, announced it will acquire CAP-XX licensee Murata’s supercapacitor production lines, relocate them from Japan to a new factory in Sydney, Australia. The firm intends to begin producing Murata’s three supercapacitor product families in Q3 2020, while Murata will also assist in introducing CAP-XX to its customers.

Murata licensed CAP-XX’s patents in 2008, began production of supercapacitors in Japan in 2013, and has since significantly built its supercapacitor business. After a strategic review of its business in 2018, Murata informed CAP-XX that it wanted to focus on its multilayer ceramic capacitors and lithium batteries, and exit some of its non-core business lines including supercapacitors. Consequently, the two companies reached agreement for CAP-XX to acquire Murata’s high-quality production lines. The companies have been working together for over 12 months to ensure the successful relocation of these production lines, and for CAP-XX to be able to produce supercapacitors that are identical to what Murata makes today, guaranteeing customers a continuity of supply.

CAP-XX considers this a compelling opportunity to acquire modern, state-of-the-art production equipment from manufacturing expert Murata, whose production lines are newer, more efficient and have far greater capacity than CAP-XX’s own. The company expects the acquisition to both increase its sales and reduce its direct production costs.

Murata is building enough inventory to satisfy the needs of customers during the interim after ceasing production in Q1 2020 until CAP-XX recommences shipments using the production lines in Q3 2020.