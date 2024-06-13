Diverse authorized to distribute for Diotec Semiconductor

Diverse Electronics has been selected as an authorized distributor of Diotec Semiconductor, a global leader in semiconductor solutions for more than 50 years. Diotec manufactures a wide array of diodes, rectifiers, transistors and ESD-protective components. Headquartered in Germany with offices in the U.S., the company provides full local support, competitive pricing, and improved standard lead times.

“Diotec is an excellent semiconductor partner for Diverse,” said Rick Masciotra, president and CEO of Diverse Electronics. “Not only are they market leaders and industry specialists, Diotec is entirely service-oriented. They guarantee a one-day response turnaround and a 95% on-time delivery rate, paralleling Diverse’s quality service standards.”

Diotec manufactures a full complement of diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs, regulators, transistors, and TVS/ESD circuit protection diodes. They also offer a broad lineup of industrial/commercial and automotive-grade products.