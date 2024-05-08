DigiKey sponsors global design contest

DigiKey, a leading global electronic component distributor is the key sponsor of the EW Project Challenge 2024 by ElectronicWings, a global design contest that aims to develop technology solutions to solve problems and improve the future.

The design contest encourages engineers, makers and hardware developers to build projects that bring improvement, enhance efficiency and positively impact society by solving problems. The challenge is open now and runs through August 5, 2024, with winners announced on August 13, 2024.

“DigiKey is excited to sponsor the EW Project Challenge, an opportunity for all engineers to showcase their innovative, trailblazing designs,” said Y.C. Wang, global academic program director for DigiKey. “We are committed to enabling hobbyists and students across the globe with their innovative, next-generation solutions.”

A jury panel will select the top three projects for cash prizes worth $2,400USD (all figures are approximate USD). The contest’s first-place winner will receive $1,200, with second place receiving $700 and third place receiving $480. The top 15 projects will receive a “Creative Project Prize” of $120 each. The first 50 project submissions will receive an assorted prize pack.

ElectronicWings is a leading hardware community that enables learning and transformation in IoT, machine learning, edge computing, AI and hardware design among its more than 200,000 monthly users across 35 countries.

Participants may submit multiple entries, and each project is considered an individual entry. Visit the EW website for the complete rules and terms and conditions.