Beacon EmbeddedWorks acquires Diamond Tech

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a global provider of embedded electronics, has acquired Diamond Technologies Inc. (DTI), providers of customized solutions for data collection, automation, and industrial communications.

For more than 20 years, Beacon has delivered System-on-Modules (SOMs) and embedded products to regulated industries and critical applications, enabling customers to take their devices to market faster and with reduced risk. DTI and its complimentary technology will join the Beacon cluster of US-based embedded technology companies.

Together, Beacon and DTI will share the mission to create advanced embedded products and solutions for regulated and industrial customers, combining engineering expertise to accelerate the development of new and innovative embedded products for the market, while opening new opportunities for growth.