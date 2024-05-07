Electronic Products & Technology

Beacon EmbeddedWorks acquires Diamond Tech

EP&T Magazine   

Embedded Systems Semiconductors embedded semiconductors SoMs

Move to further strengthen Beacon's growth platform

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a global provider of embedded electronics, has acquired Diamond Technologies Inc. (DTI), providers of customized solutions for data collection, automation, and industrial communications.

For more than 20 years, Beacon has delivered System-on-Modules (SOMs) and embedded products to regulated industries and critical applications, enabling customers to take their devices to market faster and with reduced risk. DTI and its complimentary technology will join the Beacon cluster of US-based embedded technology companies.

Together, Beacon and DTI will share the mission to create advanced embedded products and solutions for regulated and industrial customers, combining engineering expertise to accelerate the development of new and innovative embedded products for the market, while opening new opportunities for growth.

Beacon has delivered System-on-Modules (SOMs) and embedded products to regulated industries and critical applications.

Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of GlobalTop Technology
Beacon scavenger hunt returns to CES 2016
Ametek acquires United Electronic Industries
AKHAN scales, advances its Miraj diamond technology