Vermont steps-up commitment on GaN semi tech

U.S. State Governor Phil Scott reiterated his strong support for Vermont’s Tech Hub V-GaN by devoting resources to transform the Green Mountain State into a world leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors.

“This Tech Hub designation will expand Vermont’s expanding tech sector and introduce new and lucrative career opportunities for Vermonters,” said Governor Scott. “The State’s collaboration with industry and educational partners is an investment in the rural economy and our youth, and my administration is standing by to help V-GaN in any way it can.”

Representing ‘the future of semiconductors,’ GaN chips improve efficiency, are lighter, smaller and more durable than silicon. The GaN devices have many applications, including electronics, healthcare, sustainable energy and defense.

A recent CHIPS Act investment in GaN and GlobalFoundries reinforces why this region was designated a Tech Hub by the U.S. Department of Commerce. GlobalFoundries’ Fab 9 plant in Essex Junction is already producing GaN chips in a limited capacity, and is poised to be the first to mass produce this technology in this hemisphere.

Building off that achievement, the V-GaN Tech Hub features rapid development of chip design taking place at the University of Vermont and elsewhere, prototyping conducted at GlobalFoundries and testing / characterization at a new lab at OnLogic.

“My Administration is also taking a leadership role in this effort,” Scott continued. “The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and Vermont Department of Labour are working closely with the University of Vermont, the Vermont State Colleges and GlobalFoundries to support V-GaN and to help it thrive.”