Snowflake expands Canadian footprint with new Toronto office

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced its Toronto office expansion and relocation, a move that supports the company’s strategic growth in the Canadian market and growing headcount. Located in the heart of the city’s business and technology core, Snowflake’s new Toronto office will serve as the company’s Canadian headquarters, occupying an expansive 52,000 square feet at 16 York Street.

Snowflake first landed in Canada in 2022, making Toronto home to one of the company’s five global Snowflake Engineering Hubs. As part of the company’s growth strategy, Snowflake Canada is on track to double its team in 2024 and further build out its Canadian presence. Snowflake’s Toronto office is continuing to hire for positions across engineering, sales, and more as the organization scales to meet increasing demand from customers.

Snowflake Canada’s expanding footprint follows the Data Cloud company’s exponential growth worldwide, with Snowflake announcing that it now has over 7,000 global employees, more than 45 global offices, and that it serves over 9,400 total customers as of January 31, 2024. Canadian customers include Alberta Health Services, eSentire, Sanofi, and more.

“The AI revolution has caused every organization’s data to become that much more imperative seemingly overnight, and businesses across Canada are looking for ways to harness their enterprise data with generative AI to drive impact,” said Shannon Katschilo, Country Manager of Canada, Snowflake. “At Snowflake Canada we are at the heart of this, helping customers not only build strong data foundations, but leverage leading AI innovations like Snowflake Cortex so they can seamlessly bring AI solutions to their data, all within Snowflake’s security and governance boundary.”

Advertisement

Accommodate expanding workforce

“Snowflake’s new Toronto office marks a pivotal moment for Snowflake Canada as we continue on the path of exponential growth, driven by our exceptional team and customer-first innovations,” said Qaiser Habib, head of Canada engineering, Snowflake. “The new space reaffirms our commitment to the Canadian market and will enable us to accommodate our expanding workforce dedicated to advancing cutting-edge technologies including the Snowflake Native App Framework, which empowers developers to build, monetize, and deploy industry-first apps in the Data Cloud so they can create LLM-powered apps at scale.”

Snowflake Canada’s new Toronto office, which has more than doubled in size from the previous location, reflects the evolving needs of the workforce and promotes increased collaboration and productivity with an open seating floor plan where multidisciplinary teams and individuals from all areas of the organization share workspaces. Infused with natural light, the office features dedicated collaboration spaces, including focus rooms and open living room style areas designed to embody Snowflake’s mission to foster innovation, with a nod to Canadian culture, and design elements that play on the company’s founding story of being born on the ski slopes.