NY Creates and C2MI partner on collaborative research, workforce development

NY Creates and MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre – C2MI announced a collaboration that will enhance research opportunities, expand potential for economic and workforce development, and nurture collaborative efforts between the two cross-border technology giants that are part of a growing and dynamic semiconductor corridor running from Upstate New York to the Eastern Townships in Canada.

Officials from the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY Creates), based in Albany NY, and C2MI (MiQro Innovation Collaborative Center), based in Bromont, Québec, established this expanded partnership to help spur future collaborations between the two entities.

“Leveraging the talent and resources at NY Creates Albany NanoTech Complex, the nation’s most advanced public-private 300mm semiconductor research center, with the equally impressive C2MI complex in Bromont, Quebec, will further enable us to carry out NY Creates’ mission to advance innovation-centered R&D opportunities, build additional workforce development pipelines, and foster economic development across the region and beyond,” said NY Creates president Dave Anderson. “This partnership strengthens international semiconductor-focused relationships with the goal of helping to address the evolving needs of our industry partners in both the U.S. and Canada.”

“This exciting partnership opportunity with NY Creates is a statement in both our regions for the future of the Northeast corridor for microelectronics as well as a strategic positioning of the North American semiconductor supply chain,” Marie-Josée Turgeon, president and CEO of C2MI. “The reinforcement of this corridor will provide rapid access to research opportunities and spark the growth we need in developing a robust, well-educated workforce.”

Bilateral semiconductor manufacturing corridor

Officials from both NY Creates and C2MI said they expect research projects will be pursued jointly, and staff and researchers will be able to participate in an exchange to help bolster mutual understanding. The two organizations expect to host joint symposia and conferences in the future.

The announcement builds on last year’s pledge between the United States and Canada to work together to create a bilateral semiconductor manufacturing corridor. U.S. President Joe Biden issued a joint pledge with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand together and reduce their dependence on other countries for critical minerals and semiconductors.