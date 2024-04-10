Intel unleashes enterprise AI with Gaudi 3

At Vision 2024, Intel goes all-in on open and more secure enterprise AI with new customers, partners and collaborations across the AI continuum

Intel unveiled its Gaudi 3 accelerator with a mission to deliver performance, openness and choice to enterprise generative AI (GenAI). The announcement was made at Intel Vision 2024 customer and partner conference in Phoenix this week. The firm unveiled the suite of new open scalable systems, next-gen products and strategic collaborations to accelerate GenAI adoption. With only 10% of enterprises successfully moving GenAI projects into production last year, Intel’s latest offerings address the challenges businesses face in scaling AI initiatives.

“Innovation is advancing at an unprecedented pace, all enabled by silicon – and every company is quickly becoming an AI company,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “Intel is bringing AI everywhere across the enterprise, from the PC to the data center to the edge. Our latest Gaudi, Xeon and Core Ultra platforms are delivering a cohesive set of flexible solutions tailored to meet the changing needs of our customers and partners and capitalize on the immense opportunities ahead.”

Enterprises are looking to scale GenAI from pilot to production. To do so, they need readily available solutions, built on performant and cost- and energy-efficient processors like the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, that also address complexity, fragmentation, data security and compliance requirements, according to Gelsinger.

AI training and inference

The Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator will power AI systems with up to tens of thousands of accelerators connected through the common standard of Ethernet. Intel Gaudi 3 promises 4x more AI compute for BF16 and a 1.5x increase in memory bandwidth over its predecessor. The accelerator will deliver a significant leap in AI training and inference for global enterprises looking to deploy GenAI at scale.

In comparison to Nvidia H100, Intel Gaudi 3 is projected to deliver 50% faster time-to-train on average3 across Llama2 models with 7B and 13B parameters, and GPT-3 175B parameter model. Additionally, Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator inference throughput is projected to outperform the H100 by 50% on average1 and 40% for inference power-efficiency averaged2 across Llama 7B and 70B parameters, and Falcon 180B parameter models.

Intel Gaudi 3 provides open, community-based software and industry-standard Ethernet networking. And it allows enterprises to scale flexibly from a single node to clusters, super-clusters and mega-clusters with thousands of nodes, supporting inference, fine-tuning and training at the largest scale.