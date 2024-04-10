Georgia Tech unveils AI Makerspace hub in collaboration with NVIDIA

The Georgia Institute of Technology has unveiled its AI Makerspace, a purpose-built artificial intelligence supercomputer hub dedicated exclusively to teaching students, launched in collaboration with NVIDIA.

Initially focusing on the Georgia Tech’s engineering undergraduate population, the AI Makerspace aims to democratize access to computing resources typically prioritized for research to deepen Georgia Tech students’ AI skills and shape the future generation of AI systems professionals.

“This represents another milestone in Georgia Tech’s legacy of innovation and leadership in education,” said Raheem Beyah, dean of the College of Engineering Southern Company Chair. “Thanks to NVIDIA’s advanced technology and expertise, our students at all levels have a path to make significant contributions and lead in the rapidly evolving field of AI.”

At its core, the Georgia Tech AI Makerspace is a dedicated computing cluster paired with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software that students can access online. The software technology resides on an advanced AI infrastructure that was designed, built, and deployed by Penguin Solutions, providing a virtual gateway to a high performance computing environment not unlike those used by researchers in higher education and the workplace.

Powerful computational accelerators

The first phase of the endeavor is powered by 20 NVIDIA HGX H100 systems, housing 160 NVIDIA H100 TENSOR CORE GPUs (graphics processing units), one of the most powerful computational accelerators capable of enabling and supporting advanced AI and machine learning efforts. The system is interconnected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform, featuring in-network computing.

To put this computational power into perspective, it would take a single NVIDIA H100 GPU one second to come up with a multiplication operation that would take Georgia Tech’s 50,000 students 22 years to achieve.

“The City of Atlanta commends the leadership of Georgia Tech and the College of Engineering in advancing education and technology through the AI Makerspace,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Partnerships with industry leaders such as NVIDIA propel our students and workforce toward tomorrow, further enhancing Atlanta’s status as an innovation hub.”

Students and faculty will also receive support through NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute resources, including faculty-run NVIDIA workshops, certifications, a university ambassador program, curriculum-aided teaching kits, and a developer community network.