DigiKey and NXP Unveil MCX MCU design contest

DigiKey has teamed-up with NXP Semiconductors to launch the MCX MCU Design Contest this week at embedded world. Using NXP’s new FRDM development boards, contest participants are invited to submit design ideas and projects for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a grand prize package containing a 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro.

“We are excited to launch this design content with NXP and look forward to the acceleration of ideas from developers using NXP’s FRDM development platform featuring the new MCX MCU portfolio,” said David Sandys, senior director of technical marketing for DigiKey. “Partnering with NXP on a program like this supports engineers and designers and rewards them for designing without bounds using new, highly-integrated microcontrollers.”

DigiKey and NXP will select the winners by Aug. 15, 2024. The second prize is an e-bike, and the third prize is a $750 DigiKey gift card. Twenty-five runners-up will also be selected to receive swag packages.

The contest opens on April 8, 2024, and all design ideas must be submitted by May 20, 2024. Final projects must be submitted by July 31, 2024.

To enter, participants must select a FRDM board featuring NXP’s new MCX N and MCX Aseries microcontrollers. FRDM boards come with a standard form factor and headers, easy access to MCU I/Os, and an on-board MCU-Link debugger.