DigiKey and 3PEAK ink global distribution partnership

Leading global component distributor DigiKey has expanded its product portfolio through a strategic global distribution partnership with 3PEAK, a high-performance developer of semiconductor technology.

DigiKey’s extensive line card now includes 3PEAK’s cutting-edge products, such as amplifiers, isolation, interface, data converters, LDO & voltage reference, supervisors, drivers, DCDC, embedded MCU and battery management. These solutions cater to diverse applications in communication, industrial, security monitoring, medical, health, instrumentation, new energy and the automotive industry.

“Adding 3PEAK to the DigiKey line card strengthens our commitment to offering engineers a broad spectrum of high-quality analog semiconductor products,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at DigiKey. “This collaboration enables us to support a wide range of end-equipment applications.”

Advertisement

“Working with DigiKey is a strategic move to support our global market expansion,” said Dan Radic, vice president of sales and marketing at 3PEAK. “Together, we provide customers with the opportunity to integrate a trusted semiconductor into their approved vendor list, backed by world-class logistics support.”