Cannabix breathalyzer supports law enforcement, employers

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a Vancouver-based developer of alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer screening devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that the Friedel Clinic – a private monitoring agency in Montana – has deployed its Breath Logix Alcohol Breathalyzer (formerly known as the ‘CAB’ product offering). Under the State’s 24/7 Sobriety Program, participants, as a condition to their probation release, are scheduled for twice daily alcohol breath testing at designated locations within the state. The company reports that the Breath Logix device has been used daily, collecting over a thousand breath samples autonomously. The device captures user photos to confirm and record identity and delivers near instantaneous Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) breath results.

“This device allows our clients to autonomously get tested for breath alcohol without the need for our clinic to station a full-time administrator — it’s a game changer for us,” said Montana probation officer Neil Friedel, “Our clinic is saving time and money daily with the Breath Logix device deployed in our office. It has quickly become part of our daily routine and workflow process in our clinic.”

The Friedel Clinic has a robust drug testing operation and is one of the top drug and alcohol testing providers to the judicial system and employers within the state of Montana. The high-volume clinic has a diverse range of patients and focuses on private sector testing for alcohol and illicit drugs.

Breath Logix features

The Breath Logix Industrial Series is a weather resistant device with a host of requested features including patent pending pre-calibrated cartridge technology which will allow site safety administrators to easily maintain their devices, and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. This device can be used for pre-access alcohol testing, random testing, start-of-shift testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing, post-incident testing and for the 24/7 Sobriety Program.

The Breath Logix Alcohol device automatically checks the sobriety of a user and can take a picture to confirm and record identity while a breath sample is being delivered. Upon detection of positive breath alcohol result, the device will deliver a precise BAC level on the screen, and send a real-time alert via text message, e-mail and to a dedicated web portal. Furthermore, the system logs user BAC for incident reporting and historical investigations. The Breath Logix helps organizations save money by deploying an autonomous alcohol screening device which